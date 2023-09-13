Chang named EVP, Chief Distribution Officer at Starz

Starz President of Domestic Networks, Alison Hoffman, has announced that Sofia Chang has been hired as Executive Vice President, Chief Distribution Officer, Starz. Based in New York and reporting to Hoffman, Chang will oversee all of the streaming platform’s sales activities with multichannel video and digital distributors in the US.



“Sofia is a well-respected entertainment executive who brings a wealth of experience to Starz along with a successful track record of driving growth in both the linear and digital space,” said Hoffman. “We are excited to welcome her to the Starz team and know her leadership will help us broaden our partner ecosystem, deepen our existing relationships and solidify our position as the industry’s bundling partner of choice.”



“I’m thrilled to join Starz and I’m looking forward to building on the team’s great success,” added Chang. “I am also incredibly proud to be joining an organisation that is dedicated to putting women and underrepresented audiences at the forefront of its business strategy.”



Chang brings 20 years of industry and leadership experience from her role as President of Distribution at Warner Media where she led distribution revenue for all HBO branded digital and linear channels, and navigated its subscriber and revenue growth, increased market share and improved profit margin. During her tenure at HBO, Chang was also responsible for overseeing content distribution and revenue in other formats.



Most recently Chang served as the national Chief Executive Officer at Girl Scouts of the USA where she led the enterprise across all functions including operations, technology, licensing and more. She was instrumental in reversing membership decline, reduced debt and developed a cultural framework founded on inclusivity.

