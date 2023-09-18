DAZN taps Tivùsat, Eutelsat for streaming

Sports entertainment platform DAZN has signed a multi-year contract with Italian video service provider, EI Towers, to complement its content distribution to homes across Italy via the Hotbird satellites from Eutelsat. DAZN will be distributing two HD channels, one full-time channel and one events-based channel, via Italy’s free satellite TV package, Tivùsat, at 13° East.

Tivùsat currently broadcasts over 180 TV and radio channels to around six million viewers. Homes equipped to receive Tivùsat can now subscribe to ZONA DAZN and watch exclusive Serie A TIM football matches, LaLiga EA sports as well as a wide range of live and on-demand content from DAZN.

Eutelsat’s Hotbird orbital slot is the reference video DTH broadcaster in Italy, reaching millions of TV homes. Complementing DAZN’s sports streaming service in well-fibred areas, satellite’s ubiquitous signal is key for delivering live events to all audiences across the country.

EI Towers is an Italian infrastructure operator managing the majority of the country’s national and regional DTT networks. It is also the infrastructure partner of all private FM/DAB radio networks and the Lega Serie A’s international broadcasting centre, IBC Lissone.

Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italia said of the new agreement: “Thanks to the new partnership with Tivùsat, we are expanding the methods of accessing our service to make the premium content we broadcast increasingly accessible. Our product is now usable in live streaming, on digital terrestrial and even more widely on satellite. As we continue to innovate our app to offer customers more engaging and interactive digital experiences, strengthening our presence on the satellite platform will allow us to reach fans even in areas with less internet access.”