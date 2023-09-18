Samsung vs BOE: Patent dispute escalates

Samsung is suing China-based BOE Technology Group (or Jingdongfang in Chinese) alleging patent infringements. Samsung recently gained a significant ruling in its favour from the US International Trade Commission (ITC).

In essence, Samsung had accused BOE of infringing on several of its patents, notably for its Diamond Pixel technology (instead of the standard RGB arrangement). Samsung alleged that BOE’s panels, used extensively in smartphone after-sales services in the US, violated its IP. The ITC initiated a patent infringement inquiry against 17 component wholesalers in the US in January 2023.

BOE countersued in April 2023 in the Chongqing No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court according to Display Daily. In June, BOE further argued against Samsung by filing for patent invalidation proceedings, or inter-parties review, with the US Patent and Trademark Office targeting the five patents that Samsung laid claim to.

Samsung bounced back with its own further arguments in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas as well as in the Chinese jurisdictions.

The claims and counter-claims will be heard in a full examination in front of the ITC that’s scheduled to start on January 22 next year, with a verdict due to issued on June 17th 2023.