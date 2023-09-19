SkyShowtime appoints Neil as CFO

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan has announced that Mark Neil, currently the Chief Financial Officer for A+E Networks EMEA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of SkyShowtime. He will join the company and begin his role in January 2024. Based in London, Neil will report to Sarhan.

The announcement follows current CFO Francesca Pierce’s appointment as SkyShowtime’s first Chief Administration Officer. She will continue to report to Sarhan and will begin this new role in January once Neil formally joins as CFO.

Neil has led the finance function at A+E Networks EMEA for seven years. As CFO, he regularly interfaced with A+E Networks’ UK Board of Directors which, as a joint venture, includes executives from owners Sky and Hearst. During his time there, Neil built out a full finance structure and helped to deliver growth across the integrated EMEA businesses. He has over three decades of experience in media and telecommunications, having previously worked at News Corporation, Thomson Reuters, and Scripps Networks.

Sarhan commented: “Mark is an exceptional finance executive and I’m excited to welcome him to the SkyShowtime team. His experience in helping to scale new businesses as well as working at a joint venture make him an ideal choice to succeed Francesca.”

Neil added: “I am delighted to be joining the team at SkyShowtime. I have been monitoring its progress since launching one year ago and I am truly impressed with the speed to market and the strength of the business. I am very much looking forward to being part of SkyShowtime’s future success.”

In her new role as Chief Administration Officer, Pierce will be charged with maximising the business both operationally and financially. Sarhan said: “In the year since SkyShowtime’s first launch, and just six months after its final launches, our team has done a tremendous job to scale the business rapidly. As we enter this next phase of the company’s growth, the ability to execute well—with both speed and efficiency—is even more important. That is why we created the new role of Chief Administration Officer. Francesca knows how critical this role is and is uniquely suited for it. She is a passionate believer in SkyShowtime and we are excited to have her take on this new challenge.”

Pierce, who joined SkyShowtime from Sky, was one of the key members of the team that helped shape SkyShowtime prior to launch. And as the company’s first CFO, she built the company’s finance department, putting in place critical processes and building a culture of collaboration.

Pierce said: “Throughout my career, I have brought teams together to achieve common goals and to pursue continuous improvement. I am excited to be taking on this role to build on the strong foundations we have already established by focusing on SkyShowtime’s continued growth, improving our execution, and maximising the impact of everything we do.”