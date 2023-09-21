Ateme enables 5G broadcast transmission in US

Ateme, a specialist in video compression, delivery and streaming solutions, has announced that it was behind the first transmission of a 5G signal over a licensed broadcast facility, in a proof of concept of 5G Broadcast to the country’s Federal Communications Commission. Executed by Boston-based, Milachi Media -owned TV station WWOO-LD and wireless technology innovator Qualcomm Technologies, Ateme says the demonstration represents a significant milestone in the US media industry and heralds a new era for video delivery and public safety.

The launch was made pursuant to an FCC experimental authorization and was live streamed on September 13th at 10.30 am at www.xgn.network.

Through multicast technology, 5G Broadcast helps broadcasters reduce transmission costs, widen their reach, and offer viewers innovative ways of consuming TV, all while also reducing latency. The technology also frees broadcasters from the mobile network operator thanks to unlocked SIMs, allowing them to deliver video independently. Ideal for mass delivery of content such as live sports events, concerts, and emergency alerts, 5G Broadcast also covers a wider area than alternative broadcast methods, with antennas that have a range of over 50 miles.

Prior to pioneering the 5G Broadcast transmission in the US, Ateme had already spearheaded the technology in multiple markets including India, Brazil, and Europe. Its 5G Broadcast solution – which includes live encoding as well as efficient packaging and multiplexing – successfully transmitted sports events and song contests in France, Austria and Germany, among others.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Ateme in this historic demonstration, showcasing the transformative potential of 5G Broadcast,” said Frank Copsidas CEO of XGen Network. “Working together, we have opened up exciting new possibilities for content delivery and viewer experiences in the US television industry.”

“Deploying 5G Broadcast technology opens up huge doors,” added Mickaël Raulet, Chief Technology Officer at Ateme. “Broadcasters will be able to expand their reach, regardless of the 5G-compatible device used, and to transform how content is consumed and experienced. This is a huge win for the industry and for viewers. We’re excited to be enabling this revolutionary standard in the US.”

“Support for 5G broadcast has grown significantly over the last few years, and our historic accomplishment further exemplifies the broad interest and growth,” said Lorenzo Casaccia, Vice President, Technical Standards & IP, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The collaboration between Ateme, WWOO-LD, and Qualcomm Technologies is a major step forward in how content can be delivered to a wide array of devices.”