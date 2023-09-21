Novocomedy partners with Little Dot Studios

Digital content studio and media network, Little Dot Studios, an All3Media Company, has been awarded the social media contract for Novocomedy, a distributor of non verbal, family focused funny content – from pranks to home videos and more. Starting with immediate effect, the partnership will see Little Dot Studios run Novocomedy’s official YouTube and Facebook channels including channel management, content creation and monetisation.

As part of Novocomedy’s revised digital strategy, Little Dot Studios will leverage Novocomedy’s existing content library, which spans thousands of hours and enjoys global TV distribution, to social platforms for the first time. Together with a reignited content acquisition and creation strategy, Little Dot Studios will aim to bolster engagement, increase viewership and generate revenue. This collaboration will also see Little Dot Studios develop and implement a targeted distribution plan, with a particular focus on key content areas within Novocomedy’s sub-brands – the first channel to be launched will be Novopranks.

Little Dot Studios will play a pivotal role in expanding Novocomedy’s social presence, drawing from its experience in managing comedy-focused accounts for Open Mike, Angst, Hattrick and individual pages for comedy talent including Sarah Millican, Joe Lycett and Foil Arms & Hog, to name a few.

François-Xavier Poirier, President of Novocomedy, commented: “After years of leading the B2B market of funny family programming, it was time for Novocomedy to take a leading position on YouTube and Facebook. With successful tests of the past years, we have come to the conclusion that our short funny programs were well suited for those platforms and what we needed was the right partner, one that would give our huge library its full potential. After researching the market, it became obvious that Little Dot Studios was the perfect fit for the job. We’re very excited to work with this very professional company.”

James Loveridge, Director of Entertainment, Little Dot Studios, said: “Laughter knows no language, and there is no one that does comedy better than Novocomedy, the world’s leading provider of non-verbal family/funny clips. We met the Novocomedy team at last year’s MIPCOM and could instantly see the value and expertise we could bring to their digital strategy, as they wanted to grow their presence on social media and drive revenue from existing content. This is a really exciting opportunity, for both us and Novocomedy.”