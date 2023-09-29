Eutelsat adds LSE listing

Eutelsat, just hours after completing its merger with OneWeb, has seen its shares listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Eutelsat said in a press statement: “[We are] pleased to announce that its entire issued share capital has today been admitted to the Standard Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol: ETL.”

“Eutelsat Group was formed following the successful completion of the combination between Eutelsat and OneWeb, which was approved by Eutelsat shareholders on 28 September 2023. The Group’s unique GEO-LEO offering positions it as a global leader in the space sector, ideally placed to address the growing need for satellite connectivity services across every corner of the globe,” the company added.

Eva Berneke, CEO commented: “Eutelsat is among a limited number of listed equities offering exposure to the fast-growing Space Sector. Our admission to the London Stock Exchange will offer the opportunity to a wider section of investors and shareholders to participate in our exciting journey.”

Eutelsat’s shares also remain listed on the Paris exchange.