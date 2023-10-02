Disney+ starts password-sharing crackdown

Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney+ is beginning to target subscribers who are sharing their account login details – initially in Canada.

An email sent to Disney+ subscribers in Canada has informed them that the service will begin restricting their “ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household” beginning on November 1st.

Disney has updated its Subscriber Agreement in Canada to restrict the use of one account by multiple people not covered by a subscription tier. Under the new guidelines, users sharing their login credentials outside the bounds of their subscription plan risk termination of their account. The agreement also says that certain types of “service tiers” are exempted from this requirement.

The rollout is expected to come to the rest of the world in the near future.

Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated in August that the company would soon be cracking down on Disney+ password-sharing.