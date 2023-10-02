Advanced Television

Sky Cinema offers free Vue cinema tickets

October 2, 2023

Sky Cinema has launched a new partnership with Vue, offering customers two free Vue cinema tickets every month. 

Now available to all existing and new UK and ROI Sky Cinema customers, the offer is valid for use at all Vue cinema locations from Sunday through to Thursday, for standard 2D screenings.   

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer, Sky UK & ROI said: “In a time when value is more important to households than ever, Sky Cinema’s exclusive partnership with Vue will give film fans the chance to enjoy the experience of monthly trips to the cinema at no extra cost. That’s alongside our unrivalled range of films that they can watch from the comfort of their homes – and access to Paramount+ too, all through one subscription.

Existing Sky Cinema customers can claim their two Vue cinema codes in the MySky app which can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play. Codes will expire each calendar month and can be redeemed when booking online or in-venue. 

Toby Bradon, Vue UK and Ireland General Manager, said: “We’re excited to announce this new and unique partnership with Sky Cinema. What Vue guests and Sky Cinema customers have in common is a love of quality entertainment and enthralling stories, so we are happy to be able to welcome even more film lovers to experience these stories on the big screen.”

