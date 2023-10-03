EFL seeks international rights bids

The EFL, which runs the second, third and fourth flights of English professional football, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for interested parties regarding its international broadcast rights, which are scheduled to conclude at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Building on its previous agreements, the EFL has witnessed steady growth in both revenue and global distribution, making 215 matches from its competitions available to audiences worldwide.

Having agreed a new domestic rights deal with Sky Sports which begins from the 2024/25 season, the EFL is now seeking proposals to enhance its presence in the global TV sports market from international partners for the period spanning 2024 to 2028.

The EFL says the release of the RFP presents an opportunity for broadcasters and agencies to propose strategies that will elevate the EFL’s international standing through innovation, while optimising financial returns and exposure.

Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Wright, said: “With global TV audiences of hundreds of millions across 187 territories alongside matchday attendances at their highest for 70 years, there is clearly a high demand for EFL football both here in the UK and across the globe.”

“We are therefore inviting partners who can help us to broaden international distribution and exposure, improve the quality of our content and to explore innovative commercial and marketing avenues so that we can strengthen our global audiences, improve profile and ultimately deliver increased broadcast revenues into the member Clubs.

Interested bidders are required to submit their responses by 5pm on November 17th.