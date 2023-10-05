Starzplay brings Cricket World Cup to MENA

Starzplay, the MENA streaming services, will air the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 from October 5th to November 19th.

Ten teams will participate in the 13th edition of the tournament, competing in a round-robin format with the top four teams going through to the Semi-Finals, including the 2019 defending champions, England. It will be the first men’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted solely by India, who last co-hosted the event in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

This year’s tournament marks the last time ten teams will compete, as the next ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027 will expand to fourteen teams.

Evision, the media arm of e& has acquired the rights for its CricLife channels. The CricLife channels are now the home of cricket in the MENA region and CricLife Max and CricLife Max 2 will showcase the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with both channels streaming on Starzplay.

Danny Bates, Chief Operations Officer at Starzplay, commented, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is the biggest event of the year, and we are excited to bring this prestigious tournament to fans across MENA. At Starzplay, we are committed to providing our subscribers with a diverse range of world-class sport, and bringing the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to Starzplay re-enforces that commitment. Our platform has witnessed remarkable viewership with previous ICC tournaments, and we are confident that this year’s Cricket World Cup will be no exception.”

Olivier Bramly, CEO at evision, added: “We are committed to delivering the pinnacle of sports and entertainment content, sourced both locally and globally. Our very own CricLife brand that is now the Home of Cricket in MENA region is proud to be the Official Broadcaster for ICC Men’s World Cup and we are elated to bring this to the customers through Starzplay.”

To watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, subscribers can avail the Starzplay Annual Cricket Pack offer with a 50 per cent discount, or add the ‘ICC CWC 2023 Tournament Pass’ one-time fee to an existing monthly Starzplay cricket subscription.