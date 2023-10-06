EPL, Sky Sports to test Game Mode camera

A new camera angle will be trialled by Sky Sports and the Premier League in Arsenal’s match against Manchester City on October 8th at The Emirates Stadium.

The new camera angle, called ‘Game Mode’ aims to give viewers a greater appreciation of space by showcasing player runs and ball movement. The camera angle will track the action from the field from side to side line with play. The angle is similar to the one used in popular football video games.

The Premier League will make the system available to all of its domestic and international broadcast partners during the live match.

Rachael Nightingale, Premier League head of media operations and innovation, said: “The Premier League is always looking for ways to enhance the broadcast experience for fans around the world. During this period of testing with Sky Sports and Arsenal, we hope ‘Game Mode’ will provide a new and exciting way to enjoy the action at home.”

Sky Sports Director of Production, Phil Marshall, commented: “We’re very excited to see what ‘Game Mode’ can bring to the overall viewing experience for fans and believe it has great potential when it comes to in-game innovation. We thank Arsenal FC and the Premier League for their support in testing this innovation.”

The new angle was initially trialled in last weekend’s Women’s Super League fixture between Arsenal and Liverpool. If the trial is a success the camera could be used at future Premier League fixtures at the Emirates Stadium.

Viewers who are interested in watching the game in ‘Game Mode’ can do so on the Sky Sports Football channel. Standard coverage, using the usual camera, will be available on Sky Sports Premier League.