Joymo signs multi-year deal with England Netball

Joymo, the video streaming services provider to sports rights holders, has secured a long-term agreement with England Netball to broadcast more than 330 live matches per season.

Under the terms of the deal, Joymo will stream 90 Premier League 1 matches – the highest level of club netball underneath the Netball Super League – plus further PL2 and PL3 games each season.

In addition, 200 games from the Netball Performance League, where some of the brightest young talents in England compete, will also be shown via the Joymo platform.

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball commented: “We’re really excited to be working with Joymo as our grassroots streaming partner. There is a lot of talent within the Premier League and the NPL and we’re pleased to be able to provide fans with a range of viewing options to enjoy more live netball.”

The new agreement follows the two organisations’ prior collaboration that saw Joymo build and power England Netball’s direct-to-fan streaming platform englandnetball.tv, which launched last year.

The extended partnership empowers clubs competing in England Netball’s leading grassroots competitions the opportunity to deliver live streams via a single platform.

Through englandnetball.tv, fans will be able to choose from a range of all access league-based subscription packages watching or have the ability to purchase single-game tickets.

“englandnetball.tv allows us to deliver more coverage of the sport in an easily accessible way. It is a crucial enabler for us to grow our fanbase and introduce more people to the sport,” Connolly added.

Hannah Griffiths, VP Content Acquisition & Partnerships at Joymo, said: “We are delighted to deepen our relationship with England Netball by aquiring the rights to these prestigious domestic competitions. Following the successful launch of englandnetball.tv last year, we want to ensure that more of the very best netball action is available to fans in the UK and beyond. The beauty of englandnetball.tv, and this new rights partnership, is that all of the best grassroots clubs and competitions will be accessible to fans via a single destination, making it easier than ever to engage with the sport.”

The third round of the 2023-24 Premier League season takes place on October 8th with eight live matches available exclusively via englandnetball.tv.