NPAW launches Publisher Analytics

NPAW, a specialist in analytics and multi-CDN solutions for online media companies, has introduced Publisher Analytics, a new content optimisation tool to help media publishers and editorial teams enhance user engagement based on insights into user behaviour and preferences.

The tool lets publishers and editors identify underperforming content with real-time ranking markers providing instant feedback on content click performance. They can then implement real-time A/B testing to assess the various content elements such as cover images, titles, and subtitles. The tool identifies the elements that attract the most interest and traffic, and it automatically chooses the winning proposition.

Designed for seamless integration, Publisher Analytics does not require advanced data analytics skills to operate, allowing editorial teams to make data-driven content decisions to maximise user interaction. It also offers detailed dashboards, which users can utilise to gain an in-depth understanding of content performance using key metrics such as click-through rates, bounce rates, and quality clicks. Additional dashboards let the user dive into every stage of the end-user’s lifecycle, with specific dashboards for tracking user acquisition, engagement, and retention.

“We are thrilled to be entering the publishing industry with a dedicated analytics product to enhance static media performance,” said Rasmus Sorensen, Product Delivery Manager and Head of Publisher Analytics at NPAW. “With Publisher Analytics, we are leveraging our vast experience in monitoring video content performance to help editorial teams seamlessly determine the appropriate content allocation and look and feel to boost user engagement.”