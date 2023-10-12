Report: Streaming ad views growing healthily

Despite continued economic caution among marketers, ad view growth on premium video remained healthy in both the US and Europe in the first half of 2023, with 6 per cent and 15 per cent growth respectively, according to FreeWheel’s latest Video Marketplace Report.

There continues to be significant regional differences in viewing habits. Large screen viewing through connected TV and STB platforms make up 81 per cent of ad views in the US, while in Europe, audiences split their time between large (53 per cent) versus small screens (47 per cent).

In the US, there is an 80 per cent increase in ad placements that utilise audience targeting, part of a trend towards refining the viewer experience through a push for relevancy in the ads served to individual viewers. Whereas in Europe, due to stringent data regulations (such as GDPR) and less data fluidity, targeting is primarily based on demographics.

US ad views are evenly split across live and VoD; in Europe — where free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) adoption is slower and linear remains strong — audiences are largely accessing VoD (82 per cent) to watch long-form content. The Live opportunity has not yet been realised, accounting for only 18 per cent of ad views.



With available inventory increasing, particularly with the proliferation of Hybrid VoD services, optimising the consumer viewing experience is more than ever becoming a critical consideration for media companies.