WBD reveals restructured content licensing team

The international arm of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced a restructuring of the content licensing team following the departure of Robert Blair in July.

WBD international president Gerhard Zeiler revealed in a staff memo that a team of existing executives will fill Blair’s role.

Phil Goodhew, senior VP of commercial strategy for international TV distribution, and Allan Stenhouse, senior VP of international TV marketing, will now report to David Decker, president of content sales.

Decker will, alongside his domestic remit, oversee global opportunities for content licensing to platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Roku and Paramount.

Goodhew and Stenhouse will work with the international leadership and local licensing teams from a commercial strategy and marketing perspective.

Alastair McKenzie senior VP of international legal, and his team will continue to support the international sales teams deals. McKenzie will still report to Alessandra Chichi, group senior VP of international legal.

Louis Goldstein, senior VP of international business operations, will partner with Decker to provide a central coordination role across international content sales.

In a memo to staff, Zeiler said: “I again want to acknowledge the contributions of Robert Blair, for whom I have the highest regard. Some of us who will be at Mipcom will be able to send him off in style, with many of you who have worked with him for so many years.”