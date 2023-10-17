Viasat to cover MENA with IoT service

Viasat, along with local partners MinFarm Tech and Global Beam Telecom, will provide an Internet of Things (IoT) service to the UAE including the capital region of Abu Dhabi as well as Dubai and beyond to the MENA regions. The local hub will open in November in Dubai’s Business Bay suburb.

Viasat, in its ‘Elevate’ partnership project, says the service is the first of its kind in the region, it will offer customers the chance to trial a range of end-to-end IoT solutions in person, discuss their business needs and develop a turnkey solution to purchase.

By combining Viasat’s global satellite connectivity with MinFarm and Global Beam Telecom’s technological expertise, the offering will allow customers to access a range of bespoke solutions, including hardware and connectivity packages.

Viasat says the hub aims to remove the challenges of selecting the right business-enhancing satellite-enabled IoT solutions and make the technology more accessible by providing choice and consultation throughout the procurement process. The offering will benefit customers in the MENA region across a range of industries including oil & gas, utilities and water management companies. It will also serve as a platform for customers and IoT-industry experts to work together to deploy IoT-over-satellite solutions.

Andy Kessler, VP/Enterprise and Land Mobile at Viasat, commented: “This partnership is a clear example of how Viasat Elevate can support innovation and new business development, bringing together experts from across the globe to expand satellite-powered offerings to a growing customer base. We’re looking forward to seeing the hub facilitate a surge in IoT adoption across MENA-based customers that require the clear oversight of their operations and efficiencies in the field.”