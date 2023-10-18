Local TV stations rebrand to Talk

Local TV has announced the rebranding of its eight local TV stations under the Talk banner. Remaining wholly-owned by Local TV, the stations will retain their current focus on local content alongside the content they already broadcast from TalkTV.

Local TV provides local news video services on Freeview Channels 7 & 8, Virgin Media Channel 159, online and social media in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, North Wales, Teesside and Tyne & Wear. That equates to five million homes or approximately 18 per cent of all UK television households.

The eight stations in the Local TV network will rebrand to TalkBirmingham, TalkBristol, TalkCardiff, TalkLeeds, TalkLiverpool, TalkNorthWales, TalkTeesside & TalkTyne&Wear effective immediately

In January 2023, Local TV launched a content sharing and commercial partnership with TalkTV, which is wholly-owned by News UK, on Freeview and Virgin Media.

Lesley Mackenzie, Local TV CEO, said: “Local TV remains entirely committed to its remit to serve local audiences with local content. This rebranding simply better articulates our proposition to our local audiences. Partnering with a national broadcaster is key to the model for local TV provision, and in TalkTV we have a partner who really adds value and is compatible to our offer.”

Richard Wallace, Head of TalkTV, added: “I’m delighted to extend our partnership with Local TV. These eight local stations benefit from the great content we’re producing within TalkTV, including the award-winning broadcast talent that is Piers Morgan, and content from our new-launch breakfast show, Talk Today, with Jeremy Kyle and Nicola Thorp.”