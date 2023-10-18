Sony, Zee merger to close in November?

The on/off and much-delayed merger plan between Sony Pictures India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) could wrap during November according to reports out of Mumbai.

The merger, which would create an entertainment and media giant in India, has been beset by legal problems and investigations by various regulators.

Proposed back in 2021 the merged entity would comprise more than 70 TV channels, a pair of video streaming services (ZEE5 and SonyLiv) and two film production studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India).

Evidently, the assorted legal and regulatory hurdles either have been or are being overcome.

India’s Economic Times reports that The Boston Consulting Group, which is handling the complete integration process, is working to complete its tasks by early November.

One major hurdle remains and concerns the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and is hearing various motions on October 31st.

However, there could still be problems for the merger. Reportedly, Sony is understandably frustrated with the continuous delays and has separately opened up preliminary discussions with The Walt Disney Company as an alternate to ZEEL.