SkyShowtime hires Netflix’s Mayne

SkyShowtime has announced that former Netflix lead Juan Mayne has been appointed Regional Content Director for Iberia.

Reporting to Kai Finke, SkyShowtime’s newly appointed Chief Content Officer, Mayne joins the programming team alongside Edyta Pytlewska-Mele, Regional Content Director for Central and Eastern Europe, and Fredrik Ljungberg, Regional Content Director for Northern Europe, encompassing the Netherlands and the Nordic markets as part of his newly expanded remit.

As Regional Content Director, Mayne will lead on content acquisitions and original programming with overall responsibility for productions across the Iberian region.

Mayne previously worked for Netflix as their Director of Content, Co-Pros and Acquisitions across Spain, Portugal, and Latin America, and as their Head of Film for Spain. While at Netflix, he collaborated with AtresMedia to bring hit shows like La casa de papel (Money Heist) to the service and spearheaded the development of Spanish original films, including the smash hit A través de mi ventana (Through My Window), which is currently the second most watched Spanish language film on Netflix of all time, and third non-English language film overall. It has since evolved into a three-film franchise. Prior to this, he also worked for The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros and the Hearst corporation. Mayne will be based out of SkyShowtime’s Madrid office.

Finke said: “I am excited to welcome Juan to the SkyShowtime programming team. He has an impressive track record as a highly successful content lead, so he will be a great addition to our team. He will be a pivotal player in offering expertise and supporting SkyShowtime’s next phase of growth and development of original programming.”