AMC Networks rebrands UK portfolio

AMC Networks International UK has announced that it will rebrand its portfolio of UK channels and streaming services owned by the CBS AMC Networks UK Channels Partnership, a joint venture with Paramount Global.

The rebrand will be rolled out on November 22nd and AMC Networks says it “provides an exciting opportunity to introduce a clearer look and offering across the joint venture’s channels and services in the UK, while retaining familiar colouring for its dedicated audiences and renaming of the services to better reflect their content offering to attract new viewers”.

CBS Reality will be renamed to True Crime, and streaming brand True Crime from CBS Reality will change from to True Crime UK. True Crime UK is an AVoD and FAST service from the brand available as an AVoD collection in a branded area on ITVX, with over 250 hours of content available to watch. The FAST channel is available through multiple platforms including Amazon Freevee, Rakuten TV and Samsung TV + services initially, with more major platforms rolling out shortly.

Entertainment channel Legend, which features action, sci-fi, adventure and western series and movies, and which was renamed from Horror Channel in 2022, will also go through a brand transformation.

On-demand content from both the True Crime and Legend channel brands are available currently on free on-demand player CBS Catch Up Channels UK which will become Watch Free UK. Watch Free UK is accessible directly via FreeView, Freesat and Youview, and downloadable via IOS, Android, and all major device/manufacturer stores.

Other channels in the portfolio to rebrand include Legend Xtra and True Crime Xtra, and time-shift versions Legend Xtra +1 and True Crime +1.

Sam Rowden, VP Content Group, commented: “With such a vast array of content available across so many platforms, we wanted to elevate our UK portfolio to be more easily recognisable and accessible, and to clearly reflect our content offering. This rebrand closely aligns with our aim to provide carefully curated services catering to both existing and new audiences, wherever they choose to watch our programmes.”