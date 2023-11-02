Netflix ad-tier at 15m subs

Netflix has hailed the success of its ad-supported plan, which launched 12 months ago. In a blog post, Amy Reinhard President of Advertising at Netflix, said: “We have built an incredible foundation, focusing on areas advertisers told us matter most, all while delivering unmissable entertainment at an unbeatable value. As we continue to build and adapt our service, we’re excited about the progress we’ve made and that we now reach 15 million global monthly active users.”

“Our goal isn’t just to offer the same products and tools the industry has come to expect — although we’ve made a lot of progress on that front over the last year. It’s to build something bigger and better than what exists today. We want to shape the future of advertising on Netflix and help marketers tap into the amazing fandom generated by our must-watch shows and movies. In partnership with Microsoft Advertising, our teams have been hard at work to enhance our offering and create compelling opportunities for clients,” added Reinhard.

Starting in Q1 2024, Reinhard revealed that advertisers globally will be able to utilise the streaming service’s new binge ad format that taps into the viewing behaviour of watching multiple episodes in a row. After watching three consecutive episodes, viewers will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free. In early 2024, Netflix will also launch the ability to showcase QR codes in advertising creative running on Netflix in the US.

Sponsorships are now available in the US and will expand globally in 2024, with title, moment, and live sponsorships.

Reinhard added that Netflix is also working to bring more measurement capabilities to its advertisers globally, and will look to partner internationally with third-party providers to enable campaign verification in 2024.

“All of these updates help create the best experience for our clients and members, who are beloved fans of Netflix series and movies. Coming up, we’re excited for members to dive into The Crown Season 6, Squid Game: The Challenge, All the Light We Cannot See, Berlin, Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire, Leo, and Leave the World Behind,” concluded Reinhard.