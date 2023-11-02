WBD announces APAC leadership appointments

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced several leadership roles across its Asia Pacific business, following the appointment of James Gibbons as President, Asia Pacific last month.

As the company looks to accelerate growth across all lines of business, WBD says it will move forward with a combined market and functional leadership that caters to unique local dynamics, while leveraging strengths and collaboration across the region and globally.

Reporting to Gibbons:

Tony Qiu – GM, Greater China & Southeast Asia, leading a regional cluster of SEA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, based in Singapore.

Arjun Nohwar – GM, South Asia , based in Mumbai.

Magdalene Ew – Head of Content, Streaming, APAC, based in Singapore.

Lynn Ng – Head of Content, Networks, APAC, based in Singapore.

Shonali Bedi – Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Insights, APAC based in Singapore.

Jae Chang – Head of Content Licensing, SEA, India and Korea , based in Singapore.

Masami Takahashi, Country Manager and Head of Studios, Japan has made the decision to retire from the company and will be leaving at the end of March 2024. Recruitment for a GM, Japan role, to be based in Tokyo will commence shortly.

The below regional leaders continue in their roles, based in Singapore:

Daniel Tan expands his remit to Head of Marketing, APAC, and continues to report to Patrizio Spagnoletto, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Direct-to-Consumer.

Kurt Rieder continues as Head of Theatrical Distribution, APAC, reporting to Andrew Cripps, President, International Theatrical Distribution.

Jason Monteiro continues as APAC Lead, Streaming, reporting to JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games.

Gibbons commented: “Culturally, demographically, and economically, APAC is the most diverse region, with more than half of the world’s population and a mix of developed and emerging markets. There are significant growth opportunities here, and I have every confidence that this leadership and our talented teams have the expertise, skills and ambition to drive optimum value across our globally renowned portfolio.”

All roles are effective immediately.