Report: 34% gamers have strong interest in Cloud gaming

Xsolla, the video game commerce company, has announced the inaugural edition of The Xsolla Report: The State of Play. This resource is designed to serve as a strategic compass for everyone involved in the ever-evolving gaming industry and game development community.

The Xsolla Report: The State of Play offers an in-depth exploration of the core domains shaping the industry, such as Payments, Mobile Gaming, and Product Development. With projections indicating a global market worth $211.2 billion (€198.4bn) by 2025, this report provides a viewpoint on the opportunities ahead for the industry.

Diving into the latest insights from Xsolla, the global real-time payment transactions landscape has gone through a transformative shift. In 2022, the sector reported a robust $195 billion in transactions, showcasing a year-on-year growth of 63.2 per cent. Looking ahead to 2027, projections are set at $511.7 billion, maintaining the same year-on-year growth rate. By then, it is anticipated that 28 per cent of all electronic payments globally will be conducted in real time.

Over a third (34 per cent) of gamers had demonstrated their continued dedication to cloud gaming, showing a willingness to spend between $10 and $30 monthly. This strong interest not only highlighted the growing appeal of cloud gaming solutions but also emphasised the need for ongoing innovation and investment in this sector.

Focusing on Brazil in the report, the country emerged as a powerhouse in the digital transaction landscape in 2022. Brazil accounted for 15 per cent of all real-time transactions worldwide last year. Notably, with a growth rate of 228.9 per cent year-on-year, Brazil stood as the third fastest-growing real-time payments market globally in 2022. This remarkable trajectory emphasised the importance of the market in the broader context of global electronic payments. As Xsolla continues to monitor and engage with global markets, Brazil’s performance remains undeniably pivotal.

“The Xsolla State of Play Report is more than just an industry summary; it serves as a comprehensive playbook to navigate the intricate elements of the gaming ecosystem,” said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. “Acknowledging that 2022 was a challenging year for many, we see 2023 as a year of rebound. Our report delves into market trends, technological advancements, and shifts in consumer behaviour to equip game developers and industry leaders with the insights they need for a successful turnaround.”

The next edition of The Xsolla Report: The State of Play is scheduled for release in January 2024.