Sony acquires iSIZE

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has entered into an agreement to acquire iSIZE, a UK-based company specialising in deep learning for video delivery. iSIZE builds AI-powered solutions to deliver bitrate savings and quality improvements for the media and entertainment industry.

SIE says the acquisition provides it with significant expertise in applying machine learning to video processing, which will benefit a range of R&D efforts as well as its video and streaming services.

Founded in 2016 and based in London, iSIZE has a team of engineers and technical experts who have developed a suite of software solutions to optimise video. For example, the company built an AI-based perceptual preprocessing solution that allows conventional, third-party encoders to produce higher quality video at a significantly lower bitrate.

Financial terms were not disclosed.