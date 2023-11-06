ITV Creative hires Jezierski

ITV has announced that Tatiana Jezierski, formerly Strategy Director at Mother, will join ITV Creative later this November as Head of Creative Strategy. She is reunited with Niki Garner, Director of ITV Creative, on the leadership team of ITV’s in-house creative agency; Garner was also formerly at Mother.

The Head of Creative Strategy is a new role in ITV Creative that will sit on the Creative Leadership team alongside the Executive Creative Director, Head of Campaign Management, Head of Production and Head of Post Production, with the opportunity to build the team. Jezierski will be specifically responsible for embedding strategy within the agency and working closely with the ECD. Her brief is to continually raise the creative output developed by ITV Creative for ITV and its partner brands, plus ITVX.

Garner said: “We’re beyond excited to have Tatiana join us at ITV Creative. She has a brilliant brain which will help us all to raise our creative game, and a warmth and generosity that will fit perfectly with ITV’s culture. We can’t wait for her to join the team and challenge us all to think a little differently.”

Jezierski added: “It’s great to be working with Niki again, and across such fantastic programming and platforms. ITV belongs at the heart of UK culture and it’s an exciting task for us at ITV Creative to help make that happen.”