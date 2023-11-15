PGA, Sky Sports extend rights deal

The PGA of America and Sky Sports have announced a three- year extension of their broadcast partnership, solidifying continued live coverage of the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship throughout the UK and Ireland.

Sky Sports viewers will continue to have access to comprehensive coverage of the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The 2024 PGA Championship, which annually showcases the strongest field in golf, will take place May 13th-19th at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship returns for a sixth time to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan, May 23th-26th.

“We are ecstatic to continue our partnership with Sky Sports,” said PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price. “This extension ensures that golf spectators across the UK and Ireland can witness all of the thrilling action at the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship each May. We take great pride in our close collaboration to bring the excitement of Major Championship golf to Sky’s dedicated audience.”

Sky Sports Golf, in 2024, will show all four men’s Majors, all five women’s Majors and both men’s and women’s tours – well over 100 tournaments in total. In addition, golf spectators can tune in for round-the-clock coverage on Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

“We’re really pleased to be able to confirm this extension with the PGA, and continue the brilliant relationship that has enabled us to deliver the best possible coverage to golf fans across the years,” said Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht. “It’s been great to see our viewing figures and golf audience continue to grow, and we know we have an amazing opportunity over the next 3 years to continue to grow the sport, alongside our great partners at the PGA.”