France: Orange launches satellite offer

Orange is expanding its range of connectivity offerings in France and now includes satellite in its technology mix, alongside fibre, ADSL, 4G and 5G Home. This new Satellite offer from Orange is aimed at customers who are not eligible for fiber and those with ADSL speeds of less than 8 Mbps. It is marketed through Orange’s distribution channels and operated by Nordnet, an Orange subsidiary company that has been specialising in satellite Internet for 15 years.

For €49.99 per month (with the first month free), customers of this satellite offer can enjoy unlimited superfast broadband with a connection speed of up to 200 Mbps downstream and 15 Mbps upstream [1]. This offer requires no change of phone number and includes unlimited calls to landlines in mainland France and 50 other destinations [2] as well as calls to mobiles in mainland France and eight other destinations.

After subscribing, customers will receive a Satellite Kit, which they can install by themselves or with the help of Nordnet and its network of specialist installation partners. The Satellite Kit can be purchased for €299 or rented for €8/month. Nordnet’s installation kit option costs €299, with a one-year warranty.

This offer is part of the French government’s Cohésion Numérique des Territoires (Digital Cohesion of Regions) programme, and meets the government’s objective of guaranteeing access to superfast broadband (greater than 30 Mbps) for all by 2025. Homes without good wired broadband can benefit from a subsidy to access a better connection via wireless technology.