ESPN signs LPGA rights deal

The LPGA and ESPN have signed a new two-year agreement to stream Featured Group coverage at eight LPGA Tour events live and exclusively on ESPN+ through to the 2025 season.

ESPN+ will cover each day of selected LPGA Tour tournaments with one feed showcasing the rounds of four Featured Groups, two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

The agreement includes this week’s CME Group Tour Championship and the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The full slate of LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ will be announced in 2024.

“We are excited to partner with ESPN+ to elevate women’s golf,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner. “The LPGA represents the best of the best and we’re thrilled to be able to offer more opportunities for fans to watch these incredible athletes perform on the biggest stage. Fans are in for a real treat as we create unique broadcasts to bring them closer to the action.”

“ESPN’s commitment to covering world-class golf and women’s sports has never been stronger, and having more of the LPGA on ESPN+ is a vital component of that commitment,” said Tim Bunnell, senior vice president, ESPN Programming and International. “With PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, the Masters, PGA Championship, TGL, and now the LPGA on ESPN+, we’re bringing more golf to more fans than ever before.”

This week’s CME Group Tour Championship on ESPN+ marks the second consecutive year of live, exclusive Featured Group coverage of the LPGA Tour on ESPN’s streaming platform, part of a continuing relationship between the LPGA Tour and ESPN.