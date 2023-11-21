Max $2.99 Black Friday offer

SVoD service Max has rolled out a Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers in the US.

The Max With Ads plan is now available for $2.99 per month for the first six months, down from $9.99 per month. The offer will be available for a limited time through to November 27th.

Max subscribers will have access to some of the year’s most-watched content from brands like HBO, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, and OWN, plus Warner Bros Pictures’ like Blue Beetle and, coming soon, Barbie, as well as news content from CNN Max.

The Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On will also be included for a limited time, featuring access to a full slate of sports events from MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, US soccer events, and more.