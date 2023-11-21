Survey: Safety improvements needed on UK film and TV sets

On the sixth anniversary of the tragic death of British camera operator Mark Milsome, The Mark Milsome Foundation and Bectu have released the findings from a survey of film and TV crew about current views on health and safety training and protocols on British sets. Alarmingly, nearly three quarters of respondents said they have felt their safety or that of a colleague has been compromised at work.

The survey highlights a trend regarding crew’s reticence to speak up about their safety concerns – all those who reported incidents asked to remain anonymous for fear of jeopardising future employment.

The survey findings reveal an overwhelming consensus that safety training and protocols need to be improved and that production companies should take ultimate responsibility for issues affecting shooting crew on a film/TV set, even when there are freelance contractors involved in the work.

Over two-thirds of survey respondents identified real concerns regarding people being promoted to positions of responsibility without adequate experience or safety qualifications. 33.6 per cent agreed that this is a problem and 34 per cent strongly agreed.

Given the dynamic nature of freelance work on film and TV sets, the survey highlights the crucial need for all crew to feel assured that they are collaborating with competent and safety-conscious individuals. Key safety-critical roles must meet established standards of competency and must have objective and transparent craft-specific qualifications supported by recognised training and work experience structures.

Overall, there is a clear need for enhanced safety standards and qualifications and the industry should work towards making the achievement of such qualifications, and an adherence to these standards, a pre-condition of working in the sector. Basic safety training and orientation for all crew members should also be a prerequisite.

For these reasons, Bectu and MMF say they are calling for a commitment from the industry to ensure that everyone working on a production has completed a Level 2 Production Safety Passport, and that everyone in a supervisory role has completed a Level 3.5 Passport.

The survey also highlighted the need to address a culture of long working days, which result in unsafe working and commuting situations. 96.3 per cent of respondents had a 10+ hour day as their most recent experience of a normal working day, not including travel, overtime or other unpaid working time (49.5 per cent of respondents had worked a day of 10-12 hours, and 46.4 per cent had worked a day lasting 12 hours or more).

Two thirds of respondents reported that they would work longer-than-standard hours at least once a week (23.5 per cent said that long-days-plus-overtime were the norm).

Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “I am sometimes so tired, that I am concerned about my safety on the road travelling to and from work, and/or the possibility that I will work in an unsafe way.”

Approximately 80 per cent of respondents’ daily journeys to and from work took more than one hour and more than half took longer than 90 minutes (roughly one third took longer than two hours and more than 10 per cent took longer than three hours).