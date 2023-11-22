5G UHD-HDR broadcast success for UHD Spain

UHD Spain, a trade association dedicated to advancing the future of broadcasting technologies, has achieved a milestone in 5G UHD-HDR quality broadcasting in partnership with TVU Networks, a cloud-based workflow solutions for live content production and distribution, and Radio 3 (RTVE). The collaboration demonstrated the potential of easily integrating professional REMI production into any media workflow with the portable TVU RPS One for field contribution and TVU Producer for cloud-based production.

During a live concert by the singer Israel Fernández at the Real Observatorio Astronómico de Madrid, UHD-Spain deployed next-generation audio (NGA), 5G driven contribution, cloud production mixing, 5G Broadcast, and commodity internet for transmission to deliver exceptional video and audio during the live broadcast.

Emili Planas, CTO at Group MediaPro as well as a member of UHD Spain’s board of directors highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating: “This collaboration demonstrates another avenue for live production. Very soon, the production model we have tested will become the standard for covering live events with the highest UHD-HDR quality, leveraging the capabilities of 5G, and delocalised operations through connected resources.”

The UHD-Spain trial introduced several key elements that reshaped UHD-HDR broadcasting. At the heart of the trial was the TVU RPS One, an ultra-portable, battery-powered REMI solution designed to support synchronised multi-camera feeds with 5G connectivity. This included a 5G-powered UHD-HDR workflow with 3 TVU RPS One transmitters that delivered HDR-HLG content via 5G, utilising cloud-based processing, and leveraging multiple signal transport methods, such as DTT (DVB-T2), satellite (DVB-S2), and the internet (OTT, HbbTV) simultaneously, providing viewers access on various platforms like TV, PCs, tablets and mobile devices.

UHD Spain also showcased the potential of cloud-based remote production by integrating mixing and production processing in the cloud using TVU Producer, setting a new standard for UHD-HDR broadcasting.

Miguel Cristóbal, CEO of SAPEC and also coordinator and one of the board directors of UHD-Spain, commented on the trial’s success, stating, “The experience of seeing how a 5G network can be used to contribute UHD-HDR signals with enriched audio, upload them to the cloud for remote production, and process them for distribution via 5G Broadcast has been truly remarkable and enlightening. This process has allowed us to gain invaluable insights into the potential of using these technologies together to successfully reach viewers in a new more effective way.”

Rafael Castillo, VP of EMEA and LATAM at TVU Networks, added, “The trust placed in TVU’s innovative solutions by esteemed partners like MediaPro and UHD-Spain underscores our unwavering commitment to pioneering advanced broadcast technologies. TVU RPS One and TVU Producer are a part of the TVU Ecosystem designed to seamlessly integrate into any broadcast production workflow, facilitating innovative approaches and challenging the conventional boundaries of the industry.”