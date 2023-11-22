ITV has unveiled two new measurement innovations, Addressable Lift and TV Auction Boost, to give clients the ability to measure the business outcomes that TV advertising creates including web traffic, sales and profit.

Addressable Lift is a pilot programme of full-funnel measurement across brand lift, site lift and sales lift for campaigns at a household level. Building on ITV’s DataMatch product which allows measurement of the impact of ITVX campaigns on sales, Addressable Lift will also measure the lift those campaigns create on brand perception and web traffic.

Following years of development, initial pilots have been run with brands and alongside launch partners Adalyser, Innovid and Lucid (a Cint company), ITV is inviting more advertisers for piloting in Q1 2024.

Ben Farren of Spoke, which took part in the pilot, commented: “”I will be honest, I was sceptical of VoD and whether it could deliver sufficient incremental impact over linear to make investment worthwhile. However, the results of our pilot which showed the behavioural impact of our campaign, not just the impressions delivered, has given me the confidence to keep investing in the addressable targeting opportunities ITVX enables.”

ITV’s second new measurement innovation, TV Auction Boost, is a major scientific study in association with OMG and Percept into how broadcast advertising influences paid search activity.

Minute by minute data on hundreds of millions of pounds worth of activity was analysed across 25 advertisers spanning three years, 11 industries and over a billion search impressions. In 2024, ITV and OMG will be revealing the results of the study and will be complemented by an experimental phase, to give even more rigorous causal proof of the relationship between TV and search.

The British Heart Foundation and Boots are the inaugural partners with the opportunity for more brands to take part.

Claire Sadler, Chief Marketing Officer at British Heart Foundation, said: “Media contributes significantly to driving fundraising donations and has played a big part in our income recovery post-Covid. In the modern media mix it’s important to think and plan in an integrated way, rather than consider performance media and brand media separately. For us, understanding how those channels influence each other is important but under-researched. We’re therefore delighted to be running these experiments with OMG and ITV, as they will start to reveal the way in which TV contributes to auction performance in response media.”

Kate Waters, ITV Director of Client Strategy & Planning, added: “As the media landscape has fragmented and become more complex and nuanced, so has the impact of TV. We need more innovative and sensitive ways to measure the full-funnel effect of TV and provide better proof that TV builds businesses not just brands. The launch of Addressable Lift and TV Auction Boost builds on the work we’ve already done around GeoX and the Hidden Value of Peak. 2024 is a big year for our team and I’m excited to welcome more advertisers to join the trials and experiments that we’re running, to show that TV works harder now than ever before.”