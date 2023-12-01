Research: 70% of US say they can’t live without internet

Parks Associates research finds that 7 per cent of US internet households say they can’t live without internet, driving new demand and expectations from consumers about technology in the home.

“Consumers have new expectations for technology in their day-to-day lives,” commented Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. “The demand for notifications, alerts, and understanding of what is going on in the household, along with the increased interest in technology in both living and working environments, is changing how builders and solution providers build and deploy new products.”

The news follows research revealing that cord cutters in the US are set to overtake pay-TV viewers for the first time.