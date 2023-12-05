Peacock at 30m subs; losses to peak

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, now has 30 million paid subscribers, according to Comcast president Mike Cavanagh.

The latest figure were revealed as revealed by Cavanagh during an investor conference hosted by UBS on December 4th. Cavanagh also confirmed that Peacock’s average revenue per user (ARPU) is about $10 per month and reiterated previous guidance that the service is projected to hit peak losses of $2.8 billion in 2023. He further emphasised that NBC Universal would be expanding internationally and instead be focused on Peacock’s domestic growth.

“We can take the content that doesn’t go into Peacock and monetise it outside of the United States. I think for us, that’s not the ambition, we’ll figure out how to make sure our international joint ventures and partnerships and the like solve the problem of what it means not to have a global service of our own, and that can change over time,” Cavanagh continued. “But our primary focus is figure out domestic and make sure that we continue to have the reach and relevance between linear and digital as we look several years down the road. I think that will set us up for plenty of good, both sustainability of what we currently are, which is a pretty powerful thing, and good optionality for the future.”