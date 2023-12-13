Apple TV app gets makeover

Apple has rolled out a redesigned Apple TV app. The simplified interface’s new sidebar allows users to quickly navigate the app, providing access to Apple TV+, Store (where users can buy and rent movies), and shortcuts to channels and apps viewersmay already have, such as Disney+, Paramount+ and Max.

“The redesigned Apple TV app makes it easier than ever for users to watch the shows, movies, and sports they love through an intuitive interface that brings content to the forefront,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “With so much available to watch, our aim is to ensure users always have their favourites at their fingertips.”

The new sidebar navigation also introduces Home, a unified guide for all the shows, movies, and sports viewers desire. Within Home, the Channels & Apps section allows users to browse each of their subscribed channels or connected apps in depth. And collections — including New Shows & Movies, Top Charts, Trending, and For You — bring forward the best recommendations for viewers, tailored just for them.

On living room devices, the sidebar will also feature profiles, allowing households to switch between users for better personalisation in Up Next and content recommendations across the app.

The updated Store tab in the Apple TV app unifies movies and TV shows into one offering, so users can more easily access everything available to buy or rent, and a new Add Channels & Apps shelf where users can explore popular streaming services.

Additionally, effective immediately, the iTunes Store app on iPhone and iPad, and the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, will redirect users to the Apple TV app, where they can find their existing purchases and watch all of their favourite TV shows and movies in one place.