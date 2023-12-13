Nigeria: MultiChoice raises prices again

Nigerian consumers are unhappy with the fourth price rise this year from Multichoice and its DStv and GOtv pay-TV services. One quote published in Nigerian local press from the ConsumerConnect watchdog states that MultiChoice is “taking Nigerians for granted”.

MultiChoice has announced increases in the costs of its products May, August and early November 2023 and is now upping prices by a reported 19 per cent and citing losses on its Q3 trading of $72 million (€66.8m).

In a letter to its partners November 1st MultiChoice stated: “We understand the impact this challenge may have on our valued customers and partners, but the rise in the cost of business operations, had led us to make this difficult decision. It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to our valued customers and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service to our customers.”

The problems, however, are not all of MultiChoice’s making. The Nigerian Naira has been devalued this year which badly impacts the broadcaster’s revenues in Nigeria.