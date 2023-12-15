Bank: “Vivendi split likely to help crystallise value”

French media giant Vivendi is planning to split itself into three separate listed entities. Analysts at investment bank BNP/Paribas have looked closely at the plan. The three businesses are Canal+, ad-agency Havas and a holding company managing the remaining equity stakes in listed and non-listed companies.

The bank says that Vivendi has long traded at a discount to its fair value with investors ascribing a conglomerate discount and questioning its capital allocation policy.

“Splitting the group into three entities is likely to help crystallise value, in our view. We estimate that Vivendi currently trades at a 37 per cent discount to its fair value when excluding a 20 percent conglomerate discount. Management pointed that it is to update the market on this project in due course,” says BNP/Paribas.

“[In the] near-term Vivendi should [rise] on this, but questions will then quickly turn to who wants to own any of the three listed assets medium to longer term: Havas has significantly underperformed Global Ad agencies operationally, while we are more bullish than most next year on Broadcasters that is more to do with their own M&A stories (PSM break-up, ITV bid), than optimism around the shape of the non-digital advertising recovery and the remaining holding-co. should have a similar conglomerate discount,” says the bank.