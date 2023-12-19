ERT World now on Freeview

The Greek Public TV and Radio Broadcaster, ERT, has announced the availability of its international channel, ERT World, in the UK. The channel continues its expansion around the globe with its debut on Freeview via the Channelbox platform on channel 271.

This expansion is particularly relevant for the vast Greek and Cypriot diaspora living in the UK, helping to keep them continuously informed with the latest news and entertained with premium content.

This is a significant milestone for ERT’s international presence as following the US, Canada, Australia, Germany and the UK, ERT World is now available in all major centres of Hellenism around the world.

ERT World offers a diverse range of programming. Viewers can tune into multiple news bulletins throughout the day, enjoy award-winning TV series, classic and contemporary Greek cinema, cultural and historical programming, travel and discovery shows, sports coverage, morning shows, music and entertainment programmes, and more.

The UK entry on Channelbox allows viewers to access ERT World via Freeview TVs and Channelbox mobile applications.