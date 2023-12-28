BBC Sounds podcast listening up 34%

In 2023 (January to November) there were over 2 billion plays of radio, music and podcasts on the BBC Sounds app, as listeners continue to enjoy a wide range of audio content from across the BBC.

Podcast listening saw an uplift of 34 per cent on BBC Sounds compared to the same period in 2022. New and popular returning podcast titles helped drive listeners to BBC Sounds with something for everyone and a wide range of topics from history, comedy, current affairs, drama and true crime.

The top ten most popular podcasts of 2023 in the UK (based on BBC Sounds plays between January and November)

Newscast Just One Thing – with Michael Mosley You’re Dead To Me Uncanny Limelight Gangster: The Story Of John Palmer Sliced Bread I’m Not a Monster – The Shamima Begum Story Lady Killers with Lucy Worsley Americast

“It’s fantastic to see the continued growth and popularity of BBC Sounds, ” declared Jonathan Wall, Director of BBC Sounds. “Our aim has always been to provide easy access to brilliant live and on-demand audio, whenever and however our audiences choose to listen. From news, investigations, live sport and music mixes for every occasion, BBC Sounds is the destination for top quality content. 2023 has been a great year for BBC Sounds and we look forward to continuing to work with the industry to continue delivering knock-out content for our audiences.”

“It’s been a remarkable year for our speech titles, winning a record number of awards in 2023, across all genres from news, science and investigations though to drama, comedy and factual storytelling,” added Mohit Bakaya, BBC Director of Speech. “This is reflected in the wonderful range of podcasts and programmes, commissioned by Radio 4 and Radio 5 Live, that have dominated listening on BBC Sounds and ensured that our digital offer for audiences goes from strength to strength.”

The BBC’s Sounds annual figures includes smart speaker data for the first time, since April 2023.