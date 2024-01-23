Netflix adds 13m+ subs in Q4

Netflix added a better-than-expected 13.1 million subscribers in Q4 2023 as it comfortably maintained its status as the world’s leading streaming service.

At year end, Netflix reported 260.28 million total subscribers globally.

Revenue in the quarter grew 12 per cent year on year to $8.83 billion (€8.1bn).

In a letter to shareholders, the company said: “We’ve just ended our first year with Ted and Greg as co-CEOs and, under their leadership, Netflix

achieved the key financial objectives we set at the start of 2023. […] We believe there is plenty of room for growth ahead as streaming expands, and our north star remains the same: to thrill members with our entertainment. If we can continue to improve Netflix faster than the competition, we’ll have an increasingly valuable business – for consumers, creators and shareholders.”

Netflix shares surged by more than 6 per cent in after-hours activity the Q4 results.

The results come on the heels of Netflix announcing a huge partnership with WWE.

More to follow…