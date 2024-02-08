Higher Dimension of Film Culture with Redge Media Platform

Redge Technologies, the technological platform for streaming services maker, has entered into a contract with the Andrzej Wajda Centre for Film Culture. The contract is for the VoD Warsaw service remodeling. The contract lasts for 12 months, with the possibility of extending for another 12 months under the right of option.

The implementation of VoD Warsaw is based on the Redge Media platform, which serves the technological foundation for streaming services and internet television. Polish major television broadcasters (including TVN and TVP) and telecommunication operators (such as Play) already benefits by solution. The company’s portfolio also includes solutions tailored to the needs of cultural institutions. Redge Media has been applied as the foundation for services like 35mm.online (Documentary and Feature Film Production Company) and Drzwi do Kultury (Łódź Voivodeship).

Thanks to the Redge Media technology, the VoD Warsaw service is accessible across various client devices – from large to small screens. The platform is also adapted to the needs of people with disabilities – the project included the development of a service compliant with WCAG guidelines, as well as an accessibility audit conducted by an independent entity.

The platform has been implemented using the AWS public cloud, and video transmission services using the distributed content delivery network Redge Media CDN.