Little Dot Studios launches 10 new channels

Ddigital content studio and media network, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has launched 10 new digital broadcast channels as it looks to expand the reach of its owned-and-operated Network and maximise revenue opportunities for its partners.

Using data to identify cross-over areas of interest in audiences, the 10 new channels brands will increase the Network offering by 20 per cent and aims to serve niche audiences by distributing long-form licensed titles across multiple social video platforms, with full-length episodes available on YouTube and Facebook, whilst short-form content is distributed via Instagram, TikTok and Snap.

Each brand follows a content strategy with specific licensing deals to offer viewers entertainment based on specialist genres, with channels including; Apex Predators, Criminal Underworld, Real Detectives, Wild Waters, Big Ships!, All Out Engineering, All Out Warfare, Battlefields of History, Silk Road and The Aviation Channel.

Many of the new channels look to combine cross-over areas of audience interest, with The Aviation Channel bringing together history, science, technology and human interest for tales of exploration, tragedy and triumph; Apex Predators explores the untamed realms inhabited by nature’s ultimate predators; and Big Ships! brings together historical and technological content around the popular content genre of… big ships.

Alex Hryniewicz, Managing Director of Network Social Platforms at Little Dot Studios, commented: “At Little Dot Studios, we believe in the power of data-driven storytelling to captivate and engage diverse audiences. Each new channel represents a unique fusion of passions and interests, specifically curated to engage with audiences and maximise the reach of our partners’ content. We’re currently working with over 150 different content distributors and have seen some great year-on-year momentum, but we are always open to conversations with new partners.”

Little Dot Studios’ Digital Media Network is the UK’s third largest streamer by catalogue size and is now home to over 60 actively managed digital broadcast channels, as well as 8 FAST channels. The network is watched by over 45 million subscribers and reaches over 125 million unique viewers every month.