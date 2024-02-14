BBC scores Netball Super League rights

The Netball Super League (NSL) returns this February and, for the first time, fans will be able to watch the action live throughout the season on both Sky Sports and across BBC Sport as part of a broadcast arrangement for the sport.

The deal includes one live match a week across the regular season streamed on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app. Sky Sports will air the season-opener, Semi Final Play Offs and Grand Final, whilst one game from each regular round will be shown on Sky Sports YouTube.

The 2024 season gets underway on February 17th. BBC Sport will kick off its live and on demand match coverage from February 24th, with 2023 champions, Loughborough Lightning, taking on Team Bath.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director BBC Sport, commented: “Our live netball coverage has become increasingly popular with audiences, and now they can follow the excitement of weekly NSL matches – free, live, and on demand – all season long. Following the success of the 2023 Netball World Cup final, which had an audience of 1.3 million on the BBC, fans can now enjoy more live coverage as we keep delivering all the action of the game to a bigger audience.”

NSL Managing Director, Claire Nelson, added: “This is a hugely important milestone that enables us to showcase our sport to a bigger audience than ever before and is an incredible opportunity for the League, our clubs and our players to satisfy the appetite that we know is there.”

Helen Falkus, Director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports, commented: “Since 2006, Sky Sports has had a longstanding partnership with netball, and we are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to the sport through a renewed three-year partnership. The sport’s popularity has surged in recent years, and with the landscape of the sport’s viewing patterns continuing to evolve, this deal highlights our commitment to meeting our fans where they are, with NSL coverage shown on YouTube.”

The following matches from the first nine regular rounds will be shown across the BBC.

Round 2: February 24th – Loughborough Lightning v Team Bath

Round 3: March 1st – Team Bath v Severn Stars

Round 4: March 9th – Surrey Storm v Cardiff Dragons

Round 5: March 16th – Loughborough Lightning v Leeds Rhinos

Round 6: March 23rd – Manchester Thunder v Loughborough Lightning

Round 7: March 30th – Cardiff Dragons v London Pulse

Round 8: April 5th – London Pulse v Strathclyde Sirens

Round 9: April 13th – Manchester Thunder v Leeds Rhinos

The following matches from the first nine regular rounds will be shown on Sky Sports YouTube, and accessible via the Sky Sports website and app:

Round 2: February 24th – Saracens Mavericks v Leeds Rhinos

Round 3: March 2nd – London Pulse v Loughborough Lightning

Round 4: March 8th – Severn Stars v Manchester Thunder

Round 5: March 15th – Manchester Thunder v Surrey Storm

Round 6: March 22nd – Leeds Rhinos v London Pulse

Round 7: March 29th – Strathclyde Sirens v Loughborough Lightning

Round 8: April 7th – Saracens Mavericks v Manchester Thunder

Round 9: April 12th – Team Bath v Cardiff Dragons

Match coverage for Rounds 10-18 will be announced soon.