Fox Weather on Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+

Fox Weather, Fox News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service, has expanded distribution in the US to Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+.

Fox Weather president Sharri Berg commented: “As the fastest growing weather service, we are excited to further expand our platform, bringing Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+ audiences FOX Weather’s premium live weather news programming.”

Fox Weather is available to Hulu + Live TV’s 4.6 million subscribers through its core lineup, which includes over 95 channels across news, sports, and entertainment programming. Viewers will be able to find Fox Weather via the Hulu + Live TV channel guide.

TCLtv+ viewers can find Fox Weather by going to the TCLtv+ app’s news and opinion category. TCLtv+, which is available on all the TCL Connected TVs in the US, is an online streaming service which provides over 300 FAST channels and thousands of blockbuster titles.

Since launching in October 2021, Fox Weather has expanded its reach to platforms including Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, DISH Network, Sling Freestream, Cox Communications, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DirecTV Stream, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vizio Watchfree+, TuneIn, Plex, Audacy and Astound Broadband. The service continues to be available through Fox Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.