Data: Super Bowl sponsor media value up 7%

Data on sponsor brand success during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on February 1th has been outlined in a report from Relo Metrics, providing insight into brand sponsor performance on and off the field during the game telecast.



As the most-watched sports league in the US, the NFL stands head and shoulders above the other leagues. With a new record this year with more than 123 million broadcast and streaming viewers the Super Bowl provided sponsor brands with solid exposure and ROI during the event.



Some of the key takeaways from Relo Metric’s data:

Nike’s jersey partnership accounted for 60 per cent of sponsored exposures during Super Bowl LVIII.

State Farm’s Halftime Report netted the brand $16 million in media value.

Allegiant branding on the stadium (part of their regular season naming rights deal with the Las Vegas Raiders) generated $7.3 million, and 81 per cent of value for Allegiant was generated through interior signage that was often clearly exposed before kickoffs, during punts and after touchdowns.

Las Vegas hotels received $4.1 million in media value from aerial shots during the Super Bowl.

Verizon’s takeover of the Las Vegas Sphere during the broadcast generated $2.5 million in media value in one exposure for the brand.

The full media value potential of Chiefs-owned social accounts during Super Bowl weekend was $10.6 million, which increased by $3.5 million from last season.

Sponsor media value was up 7 per cent from prior years.

“Super Bowl ads are not the only game in town — sponsor visibility on the field, in the stands and in cutaways by aerial and remote cameras during the game broadcast as well as on social media provide substantial benefits for brands,” said Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics. “Every camera angle contains brand exposure – from the Nike logo on player uniforms, Gatorade on the bench and the Allegiant name on the stadium to products in the stands and logos on hotels as well as new approaches like branding on The Sphere.”

“In the past, measurement of the effectiveness was sorely lacking,” continued Prasad, “but now with new AI and computer vision tools we can gauge the true ROI for these subtle yet effective placements.”



