MultiChoice, Disney renew carriage deal

Disney has renewed a multi-year distribution deal with MultiChoice Group to offer Disney’s portfolio of linear channels, including National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ESPN and ESPN2 on DStv in South Africa until 2027.

The Walt Disney Company operates the six 24-hour channels in Africa, in both English and Portuguese.



Christine Service, SVP and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, commented: “This distribution renewal ensures that we will be able to continue bringing our six 24-hour channels to audiences across the continent and marks another proud milestone in our long-term relationship with the MultiChoice Group. With a strong foundation of creativity, story-telling, exploration and multi-generational emotional connection, we are proud to continue offering DStv viewers the very latest from our high-quality, premium kids, factual and sports content.”​

Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice South Africa, added: “Championing our mission to enrich lives and elevate entertainment experiences, we’re thrilled to ensure our customers can savour their favourite shows and movies effortlessly, anytime, anywhere, thanks to our state-of-the-art platforms. Extending our Partnership with The Walt Disney Company and the incredible linear channels on DStv elevate our offering and amplifies the joy of entertainment.”