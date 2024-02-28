Research: Kids watching 106min of YouTube daily

Precise TV, the contextual video company, and Giraffe Insights, a kids and family research agency, have released their latest Precise Advertiser Report: Kids (PARK). The report unpacks the media consumption habits and purchase decisions of parents and kids aged two to 12 years old, aka Generation Alpha.

The latest bi-annual PARK report confirms YouTube remains the number one most watched platform for families, but reveals Gaming is an undeniable juggernaut in terms of dominating kids’ attention. Gaming trails only YouTube and VoD as the most consumed category of entertainment.

“These COPPA-compliant demographic insights into Generation Alpha are unparalleled in the market,” said Christian Dankl, Precise TV Co-Founder and Chairman. “One trend we’re helping brands capitalise on is short-form video gaining more attention from kids. Gen Alpha are regularly watching YouTube Shorts and TikTok, with almost 70 per cent watching one to two hours every day. Gen Alpha also loves to game, with over half preferring to play mobile and tablet gaming. Favourite game types include building, fashion and adventure. They also better recall ads they see when gaming.”

The recent news that Disney is investing $1.5 billion in Fortnite maker Epic Games should come as no surprise after reading Precise TV’s latest report. Gen Alpha is overwhelmingly hooked on gaming content. PARK investigates the growing trend of mobile and tablet gaming among Gen Alpha, and underscores how in-game advertising is becoming an increasingly important channel for marketers.

“Gen Alpha is consuming content in two main ways – watching it on YouTube and playing mobile and tablet games,” said Denis Crushell, Chief Commercial Officer at Precise TV. “Combine this with the high return on ad spend of ads placed against gaming content and it’s clear why an entertainment icon like Disney is doubling down on the gaming genre with its recent investment in Epic Games.”

Further insights from PARK include:

Media Consumption

The average child aged 2-12 years old watches 106 minutes of YouTube daily.

95 per cent of families co-view and nearly 50 per cent co-view every day.

7 in 10 co-view when watching YouTube on CTV and more than 35 per cent watch with 2 or more people.

Paramount has achieved high ad recall rates against popular children’s shows such as Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Kids prefer mobile and tablet gaming over console gaming – 60 per cent of kids play mobile or tablet games, with Roblox, Lego and Super Mario topping the list of mobile and tablet games that kids play.

Ad Recall, Product Discovery & Purchase Behaviour

8 in 10 parents say their child has asked for something from an ad they have seen while co-viewing.

Nearly 60 per cent of parents are more likely to purchase a product they have seen advertised while co-viewing with their child.

4 in 10 parents discover new products through influencers.

25 per cent of kids have bought something they have seen after watching YouTube Shorts.

Lego and Crayola are the most well known toy brands.

“YouTube truly dominates family attention in the living room with YouTube co-viewing accelerating even more so on connected TVs,” added Crushell. “And with YouTube enjoying better ad recall and higher likelihood of purchases, it’s no secret why we’re seeing a mass exodus of traditional TV buyers come to Precise TV to implement a more deliberate YouTube-first media buying strategy.”