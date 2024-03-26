Advanced Television

Spain: HBO Max on Movistar

March 26, 2024

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Movistar Plus will integrate HBO Max into its service this week, making it available to all subscribers of the Ficción Total and Ficción Total with Netflix packages.
The move comes ahead of the launch/rebranding of the streaming service into Max in May.
Both Movistar Plus and Orange had had been eyeing the addition HBO Max following Vodafone Spain’s exclusive deal with the streaming service coming to an end.

Since January, Warner Bros Discovery, owner of HBO Max, has been negotiating with other platforms to increase its reach. Vodafone has 1.4 million subscribers in the country whereas Movistar Plus has 3.4 million.

Related posts:

  1. Movistar launches Netflix next week in Spain
  2. Spain: Movistar adds Disney+ to Fusión
  3. Spain: Orange and Movistar fight for premium subs
  4. Spain: Movistar vs Vodafone price war rages on
  5. Spain: Movistar adds 268,000 pay-TV subs

Categories: Articles, Premium, VOD

Tags: , , ,