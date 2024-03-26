Spain: HBO Max on Movistar
March 26, 2024
From David Del Valle in Madrid
Movistar Plus will integrate HBO Max into its service this week, making it available to all subscribers of the Ficción Total and Ficción Total with Netflix packages.
The move comes ahead of the launch/rebranding of the streaming service into Max in May.
Both Movistar Plus and Orange had had been eyeing the addition HBO Max following Vodafone Spain’s exclusive deal with the streaming service coming to an end.
Since January, Warner Bros Discovery, owner of HBO Max, has been negotiating with other platforms to increase its reach. Vodafone has 1.4 million subscribers in the country whereas Movistar Plus has 3.4 million.