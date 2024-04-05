Redge Technologies partners with Associação NEO

Redge Technologies, a leading end-to-end technology provider for streaming services in Central and Eastern Europe, has formed a partnership with Associação NEO, an organisation uniting members from the telecommunications sectors to advocate for their interests and equal opportunities.

Associação NEO is a Brazilian association established to negotiate better commercial conditions for pay-TV channels, broadband internet and telecommunications services. It plays a key role in representing its members’ interests and promoting fair competition, negotiating content, applications, and platforms for independent providers. Associação NEO brings together over 200 members.

Redge Technologies, after successfully expanding into Central and Eastern European markets, sought new growth opportunities in other regions, leading to the establishment of its presence in Latin America.

In order to maximise market potential, the company formed a strategic partnership with Associação NEO. Under the agreed contract, all members of the association can get access to Redge Technologies’ white-label payTV platform.

Redge’s commitment to the Latin American market can be clearly proven by onboarding already localised content into the Brazilian market, a feat accomplished through close collaboration with Vubiquity.

This collaboration is mutually beneficial, offering preferential terms for Associação NEO’s members and positioning Redge Technologies as a trusted partner within a dynamic market in the Latin America region.